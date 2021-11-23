RCMP Search for Suspects in Armed Ashern Robbery

Manitoba RCMP are looking for three people after an armed robbery at a residence in Ashern last weekend.

Police say the robbery happened just after 7 a.m. on November 20 when three armed males entered the home and threatened the residents with a firearm, machete, and a baton.

The suspects made off with cash, jewellery and electronics after assaulting a man who lived in the home. He suffered minor injuries, while none of the residents was physically injured.

The suspects left the scene in a silver Jeep Wrangler, but haven’t been located. RCMP made patrols throughout the Ashern, Lundar, Gypsumville, Stonewall, and Ste. Rose du Lac areas.

RCMP say the suspects are described as all between 5’7” and 5’10” tall and Caucasian. One of the male suspects is described as being approximately 40-years-old with salt and pepper hair and hazel eyes.

Police don’t believe the robbery was a random incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashern RCMP at (204) 768-2311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.