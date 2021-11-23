Snowmobiler Dies Following Crash in RM of St. Clements

A 48-year-old man from the RM of St. Clements has died following a snowmobile crash last Thursday.

A witness called RCMP to report a snowmobile travelling at a high rate of speed the evening of November 18 while crossing over Goodman Drive south of Highway 59. The caller reported she saw the snowmobiler go into the air, lose control and roll.

She turned her vehicle around to check on the rider, who was in medical distress, and called 911.

Police say the snowmobiler was wearing a helmet at the time and was taken to hospital in serious condition. He succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.