Dump Truck Driver Arrested in Fatal Crash Near Portage la Prairie

The driver of a dump truck is facing charges following a fatal crash in the RM of Portage la Prairie on Tuesday.

RCMP say the two-vehicle collision happened at around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Road 68 North and Road 38 West between a dump truck and a pickup truck.

According to police, the westbound dump truck failed to stop at the stop sign and hit a southbound pickup truck, killing the 74-year-old male driver from Portage la Prairie. The impact caused the pickup to roll and land on its roof in the southwest ditch.

The driver of the dump truck, a 50-year-old man from Oak Lake, was arrested for criminal negligence causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death. He has since been released to appear in court.

RCMP say the intersection was snow-packed and icy at the time of the collision and seatbelts were in use. Alcohol isn’t considered a factor in the crash.