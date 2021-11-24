Thin Ice Advisory for Manitoba Rivers and Lakes

WINNIPEG — The province has issued a thin ice advisory for rivers and lakes in Manitoba.
With temperatures slowly dropping, ice remains thin and larger rivers still have open water in some areas.
The Hydrologic Forecast Centre of Manitoba Infrastructure cautions:
- Snowmobilers, skiers and others are advised not to venture onto rivers and lakes if at all possible due to the danger of falling through
- Thin ice is often covered by snow, which produces weak spots due to its insulating effect
- Areas of fast-flowing water tend to have thinner ice at this time of the year, which may not be visible
- Ice conditions on most southern and central Manitoba rivers may be dangerous now through mid-December