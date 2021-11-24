Man Assaulted with Walking Cane, Left Unconscious

Winnipeg police took a man into custody Tuesday evening following an assault that left a man in his 50s unconscious.

The victim was in the 600 block of Main Street at around 5:30 p.m. when the unknown suspect approached him and stole his walking cane. The victim was then struck with the cane and the accused fled on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Police responded to the scene and bystanders pointed out the suspect, who had returned to the area.

John Peter Harper, 31, has been charged with robbery and assault with a weapon. He remains in custody.