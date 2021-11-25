CONTEST: Win a Vehicle Pass to Canad Inns Winter Wonderland

Holiday lights sparkle at Canad Inns Winter Wonderland at Red River Exhibition Park. Cruise 2.5 kilometres in the comfort of your vehicle to view 26 brightly-lit holiday-themed displays.

ChrisD.ca has 20 vehicle passes up for grabs to the Christmas spectacle, from December 3, 2021 until January 2, 2022 (closed Christmas Day).

How do I win?

Simply fill out the entry form below and we’ll draw 20 random winners. Good luck!

Unlike last year’s scaled-down event due to the pandemic, visitors will be able to exit their vehicles if they wish to enjoy skating, photo ops, and some delicious treats.

Advance tickets are $15 plus GST per family vehicle, up to seven passengers. Tickets are available at Circle K, Giant Tiger and Valu-Lots, or can be purchased online. Tickets at the gate will cost $20 per vehicle.

No purchase necessary. Skill-testing question required. One entry per person, please. Multiple entries will not be counted. Winner must confirm receipt of their name being drawn within 24 hours, otherwise, another entry will be chosen. All personal information is handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy, and then discarded after the contest. Contest closes Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 5 p.m. CT. Manitoba residents only. Passes will be delivered electronically to the winners.