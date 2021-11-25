Police Investigating Mountain Avenue Homicide

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was found injured in the 300 block of Mountain Avenue on Wednesday night.

Police responded to the scene at around 8:15 p.m. and found paramedics administering medical care to the victim. The 40-year-old man was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

He has been identified as Angus John Maple of Winnipeg.

The homicide unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).