One man has died following a house fire in the community of Poplar River on Wednesday.

Emergency crews arrived at around 3 a.m. to find the structure fully engulfed in flames.

It was reported that a local man was missing at the time and could be inside the residence.

Once the flames were extinguished, the man’s body was located inside. He was transported to a Winnipeg hospital for an autopsy.

RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.