Pembina Trails Renames Ryerson School

WINNIPEG — A Fort Richmond K-6 school has been renamed by the Pembina Trails School Division.

Ryerson Elementary School is now known as Prairie Sunrise School.

The division made the announcement Thursday, saying “Edgerton Ryerson was an architect of the residential school program that Canadians are only now learning the full scope of its horror.”

The division says the renaming is a fresh new beginning and Prairie Sunrise School “will continue to shine.”

Pembina Trails also announced the name of the new kindergarten to Grade 8 school in Waverley West as Bison Run School. It’s expected to open to students in 2023.