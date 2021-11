Winnipeg police have made two arrests following an investigation into the trafficking of illicit drugs in the William Whyte neighbourhood.

Officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday in the 400 block of Pritchard Avenue, where they arrested two men and seized a loaded sawed-off rifle with ammunition.

Michael Maurice Mentuck, 30, and William Garnet Lemay, 50, of Winnipeg were charged with multiple offences.

Both suspects remain in police custody.