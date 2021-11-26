Avril Lavigne’s ‘Bite Me’ Tour in Winnipeg on May 17

WINNIPEG — It’s been more than 10 years since Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne hit the road for a tour.

Lavigne’s “Bite Me Canada Tour 2022” will stop at Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, May 17 with special guests Grandson and Mod Sun.

Lavigne recently released “Bite Me” featuring Travis Barker, her first release of new music since 2019’s “Head Above Water.” According to Lavigne, the track is “an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn’t deserve you.” New music and a new album will follow in 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $46 plus fees.