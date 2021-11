Manitoba RCMP are investigating a child’s death on Thursday after a young boy fell from a tractor.

Police were called to a farm in the Pembina Valley area at around 4:45 p.m. Officers arrived to find the two-year-old boy already pronounced deceased.

According to RCMP, the child was riding on an open tractor with no cab with an adult male when he fell, sustaining fatal injuries.

No further information was released.