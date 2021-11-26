Winnipeg Foundation Supporting Local Charities with $3.9M

WINNIPEG — Twenty local charities have received a combined $3.97 million from The Winnipeg Foundation.
The funding is coming from the Foundation’s Major Capital Grants program, which helps the charitable sector once a year to spur its growth.
“Charities deliver valuable programming that builds community and supports us all,” said Sky Bridges, CEO, The Winnipeg Foundation.
“The financial impacts of the pandemic have been especially challenging for charities. The Major Capital Grants announced today will help charities to meet their capital campaign goals, so they can continue to offer vital services to our community.”
The gifts range in size from $75,000 to $500,000 and are allotted to the following organizations:
- Agape Table
- Candace House
- Clan Mothers Turtle Lodge
- Deer Lodge Foundation for Geriatrics
- Holy Names House of Peace
- IISD Experimental Lakes Area
- Ka Ni Kanichihk
- Ma Mawi-Wi-Chi-Itata Centre
- Manitoba Islamic Association
- Mentoring Artists for Women’s Art
- Raising the Roof Chez Toit
- Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service Foundation
- Spence Neighbourhood Association
- St.Amant Foundation
- The Royal Winnipeg Ballet
- The West Central Women’s Resource Centre
- The WRENCH (The Winnipeg Repair Education and Cycling Hub)
- Variety, the Children’s Charity of Manitoba
- West Broadway Development Corporation
- Westminster Housing Society
“It’s critical in reconciliation to invest in and with Indigenous-led organizations,” said Dodie Jordaan, executive director, Ka Ni Kanichihk. “The need for Indigenous-led space, programs and support has led Ka Ni Kanichihk to plan for a new purpose-built facility in the heart of Winnipeg. The new building on Ka Ni Kanichihk’s existing campus at 455 McDermot Ave. will create unique spaces and new opportunities for people to heal, learn, train for jobs and gain agency — all centred in culture.”