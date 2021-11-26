Winnipeg Foundation Supporting Local Charities with $3.9M

WINNIPEG — Twenty local charities have received a combined $3.97 million from The Winnipeg Foundation.

The funding is coming from the Foundation’s Major Capital Grants program, which helps the charitable sector once a year to spur its growth.

“Charities deliver valuable programming that builds community and supports us all,” said Sky Bridges, CEO, The Winnipeg Foundation.

“The financial impacts of the pandemic have been especially challenging for charities. The Major Capital Grants announced today will help charities to meet their capital campaign goals, so they can continue to offer vital services to our community.”

The gifts range in size from $75,000 to $500,000 and are allotted to the following organizations:

Agape Table

Candace House

Clan Mothers Turtle Lodge

Deer Lodge Foundation for Geriatrics

Holy Names House of Peace

IISD Experimental Lakes Area

Ka Ni Kanichihk

Ma Mawi-Wi-Chi-Itata Centre

Manitoba Islamic Association

Mentoring Artists for Women’s Art

Raising the Roof Chez Toit

Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service Foundation

Spence Neighbourhood Association

St.Amant Foundation

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet

The West Central Women’s Resource Centre

The WRENCH (The Winnipeg Repair Education and Cycling Hub)

Variety, the Children’s Charity of Manitoba

West Broadway Development Corporation

Westminster Housing Society

“It’s critical in reconciliation to invest in and with Indigenous-led organizations,” said Dodie Jordaan, executive director, Ka Ni Kanichihk. “The need for Indigenous-led space, programs and support has led Ka Ni Kanichihk to plan for a new purpose-built facility in the heart of Winnipeg. The new building on Ka Ni Kanichihk’s existing campus at 455 McDermot Ave. will create unique spaces and new opportunities for people to heal, learn, train for jobs and gain agency — all centred in culture.”