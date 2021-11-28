Operation Red Nose Cancels 2021 Holiday Campaign

WINNIPEG — Operation Red Nose is putting the brakes on its safe ride campaign for the second year in a row.

Operation Red Nose Winnipeg says the 2021 holiday campaign won’t go ahead, owing to ongoing pandemic health restrictions.

“We were really looking forward to bringing the safe ride service back this year, but we understand that it is best to wait another year,” organizers said in a statement.

The annual volunteer-run service has provided safe rides home during the month of December for the past 25 years. Donations are collected and support numerous community initiatives across Manitoba.