Chris Stapleton Brings ‘All American Road Show’ to Winnipeg May 7

Country music superstar Chris Stapleton will bring his “All-American Road Show” tour to Winnipeg next spring.

The five-time Grammy Award-winner will perform Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Canada Life Centre with special guest Elle King.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The tour announcement comes on the same day Stapleton performs on tonight’s 2021 CCMA Awards (7 p.m. CT).