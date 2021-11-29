David Livingstone School Closed Due to Flooding

WINNIPEG — David Livingstone Community School will be closed today and Tuesday due to flooding.

The Winnipeg School Division says parents are being contacted by the school to keep their child at home for the next two days. A daycare located in the school is also closed.

“Winnipeg School Division Buildings Department is investigating the flood and work has already begun to remove several feet of water from parts of the building most affected,” the WSD said in a statement. “Parents are asked to check the Winnipeg School Division website Wednesday morning to confirm if the school has reopened.

David Livingstone has approximately 300 students in Nursery to Grade 8.