GoodLocal Sets Up Shop in City’s Exchange District

WINNIPEG — What began as a website to spur purchases from local small businesses during the pandemic has turned into a full-bore physical operation.

GoodLocal.ca has set up a storefront in Winnipeg’s Exchange District just in time for the holidays.

“The holidays are a pivotal time for local businesses and we’re proud to have added an in-person shopping experience to continue to support vendors just in time for this season, while welcoming shoppers to see just some of the wonderful vendors who we host on goodlocal.ca,” says Obby Khan, CEO of GoodLocal.ca and owner, Shawarma Khan and Green Carrot Juice.

More than 60 vendors are featured in the store, which is located at 223 McDermot Avenue.

Khan says the website’s eCommerce platform has helped put more than $1 million back into the hands of small business owners since it launched last year. The former Winnipeg Blue Bomber co-founded GoodLocal.ca along with Dr. Ali Esmail.

“We need customers to continue to support local businesses and go further by making spending choices that put as much money back in the pockets of small business owners, especially during the holiday season,” added Khan.

The GoodLocal storefront mimics the website’s expansive product offerings and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Online purchases can be made 24/7 at GoodLocal.ca and come with same-day delivery within the city.