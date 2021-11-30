Police Investigating Two Separate Winnipeg Homicides

Winnipeg police are investigating a pair of homicides in the city, but they don’t believe the two incidents are related.

The first occurred last Sunday evening when police received a call for a wellbeing check at an apartment in the 1000 block of Archibald Street.

Officers located a severely injured man, who was taken to hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Justin Bellinger, 33, of Toronto, Ontario.

The second incident occurred early Monday when police responded to a report of gunshots at a home in the 200 block of Forrester Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.

Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and administered emergency medical care until EMS arrived.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died. He has been identified as Tyler Patrick Yarema, 42, of Winnipeg.

Police continue to investigate both homicides and ask anyone with information to contact them (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).