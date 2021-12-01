Tom Jackson’s ‘Huron Carole’ Supporting Harvest Manitoba

WINNIPEG — For the 34th year, Tom Jackson‘s “Huron Carole” will set the giving tone for the holiday season with a variety show and fundraiser.

Named “Angels Without Wings,” this year’s concert is going virtual again in light of the pandemic.

Manitobans can tune in on December 8 via Zoom as the show plays in support of Harvest Manitoba.

“Once upon a time, I was living in a crawlspace in downtown Toronto, addicted to drugs,” Jackson said. “One day, I received a visit from a stranger, and they said ‘I’m going to send you an angel and, if you help that angel, I’m going to help you.

“I asked: ‘Is it going to have wings?’” he continued. “And they said ‘Nope. And that angel is going to be worse off than you.’

“I went to Council Fire and told them I need to help people. They asked me to put food hampers together, which was something I was not very good at.”

The actor, recording artist, author and philanthropist now spearheads the annual musical celebration to support local food banks, women’s shelters, mental health programs, and many other initiatives in the communities it visits coast to coast.

Tom McKillip leads the band again as Jackson welcomes Huron Carole alumni musicians Phil Hall, John Thiel and Keith Floen.

“Keeping everyone in time is drummer Joe McIntyre, and be ready for blues vocalist Samantha King to take things up a notch,” he adds.

Tickets for “The Huron Carole: Angels Without Wings” are available online starting at $54.06.

Watch the official trailer below: