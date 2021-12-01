Manitoba Pharmacists Can Soon Assess, Treat Bladder Infections

WINNIPEG — Manitoba pharmacists will soon be able to assess and treat people with bladder infections (cystitis).

Under regulatory changes made by the council of the College of Pharmacists of Manitoba, pharmacists can assess and prescribe treatment for recurrent, uncomplicated cystitis for non-pregnant women.

“Pharmacists are among the most accessible of healthcare providers and this amendment supports improved patient care, closer to home,” said Kevin Hamilton, past president of the College of Pharmacists of Manitoba.

“Pharmacists are well-positioned to play a role in the management of recurrent bladder infections for non-pregnant women.”

Treatment for a bladder infection is generally oral antibiotics.

Clients will be able to access up to three assessments with a pharmacist per year at no cost to them.

Pharmacists will first need to obtain additional training by the College before being able to offer the new service, which is expected to be available in the coming months.