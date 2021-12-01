Man Shot While Trying to Run from Suspects: Police

Winnipeg police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in the area of Dufferin Avenue and Parr Street on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded at around 6 p.m. and found the victim had been shot in the lower body. They provided emergency medical care and applied a tourniquet to the man. He was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable condition.

Police say the victim, in his 50s, was walking over the bridge when two unknown males verbally confronted him. The victim proceeded to run away from the suspects when he heard gunshots and was ultimately struck.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).