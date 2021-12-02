Winnipeg Security Guard Robbed, Knocked Unconscious

WINNIPEG — A security guard was robbed and knocked unconscious by two suspects in the West End on Wednesday night.

Police say the victim was in the area of Beverley Street and Sargent Avenue at around 10:45 p.m. when he was looking in the back of his vehicle. The two suspects approached him and struck the security guard on the head, rendering him unconscious. Items were then stolen from the vehicle and the suspects took off.

Officers later located the injured man sitting in his security vehicle and he was transported to hospital.

Police are continuing to look for the suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).