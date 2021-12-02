Goldeyes Acquire Pitcher Tasker Strobel

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have acquired left-handed pitcher Tasker Strobel for the 2022 season.

The acquisition of the Avon, Indiana native comes after the Goldeyes executed a pair of trades on Thursday.

Strobel, 26, struck out 70 and walked only 20 across 68.0 innings pitched. He pitched more than one inning in 20 of his 29 relief appearances, including seven bullpen outings of three-plus frames.

“I’m excited about the addition of Tasker,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “I thought he did a fantastic job with the RailCats. As we saw last year, he can go one inning or three, so he brings a lot of flexibility to our bullpen.”

Strobel enters his fifth season of professional baseball, and is 4-7 lifetime with eight saves and a 4.42 ERA in 51 games, 45 of them in relief. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound left-hander has averaged 8.8 strikeouts against 3.0 walks per nine innings during his career, and retains rookie classification in 2022.

The Goldeyes acquired Strobel from the Frontier League’s Les Aigles de Trois-Rivieres in exchange for right-handed pitcher Austin Henrich and infielder Joe Campagna.

Strobel must still be signed to a contract for the 2022 season.