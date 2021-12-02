WWE Friday Night Smackdown Rescheduled to September

WINNIPEG — The WWE Friday Night SmackDown live event scheduled for January 21, 2022 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg has been rescheduled to Friday, September 30, 2022.

True North Sports + Entertainment said in a statement Thursday tickets purchased for the original date will be honoured for the rescheduled date. Tickets are also currently on sale through Ticketmaster.

Entry may be subject to any COVID-19-related rules and restrictions in place at the time of the event, including but not limited to, proof of fully vaccinated status being required for entry.