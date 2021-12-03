Man Exposes Himself, Urinates on Items in Winnipeg Grocery Store

WINNIPEG — Police have charged a man who allegedly exposed himself and urinated on items in a grocery store on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the suspect was in the 1000 block of Gateway Road at around 4:30 p.m. where he concealed unpaid items before exposing himself and urinating on groceries in the store. He fled the area and boarded a transit bus, where he subsequently threatened to assault the driver in response to his driving.

The bus stopped at Main Street and Margaret Avenue, where the driver and passengers exited to safety until police arrived. While waiting for police, transit supervisors attempted to get the man off the bus, but he refused to leave.

Officers arrested Christopher Lawrence Tomiuk, 41, of Winnipeg. He has been charged with uttering threats, two counts of mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and an indecent act.

He remains in custody.