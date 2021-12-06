137 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 6 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 137 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 68,845.

Six additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 50s from the Southern Health region linked to an outbreak at Manitoba Developmental Centre (reported Saturday)

A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region linked to an outbreak at Manitoba Developmental Centre (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region linked to an outbreak at Grace Hospital Surgery unit (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Monday)

Health officials say there are 1,613 active cases, 65,898 people have recovered, and 104 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 24 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,334.

539 new cases of the virus have been identified since Friday: 191 cases on Saturday, Dec. 4; 211 cases on Sunday, Dec. 5; and 137 cases today. This includes:

49 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

79 cases in the Northern health region

49 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

176 cases in the Southern Health region

186 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,165 laboratory tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,191,010.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.