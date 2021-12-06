Goldeyes Sign Pitcher Jhon Vargas

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed right-handed pitcher Jhon Vargas for the 2022 season.

Vargas was 12-3 with a 3.12 ERA in 15 starts and two relief appearances in 2021 during his senior season at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas.

The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native struck out 137 and walked 36 in 104.0 innings pitched for the Pioneers.

“I’m excited to get a look at Jhon,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “He has a nice delivery and a quality, three-pitch mix. Jhon spins a very good slider, and I feel with that pitch alone he has the ability to fill many roles on our staff.”

Vargas is the first player officially signed to a contract for the 2022 season. The Goldeyes also acquired left-handed pitcher Tasker Strobel via trade last week.