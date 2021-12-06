U of M Faculty Reaches Tentative Agreement

WINNIPEG — The University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) has reached a tentative agreement with the university’s administration.

The faculty has been on strike for 35 days, but could potentially be returning to the classroom if the agreement is ratified at a vote Monday evening.

Should UMFA members vote in favour of the deal, which the faculty association’s executive council has recommended, classes will resume on Tuesday morning.

“UMFA members have stood together to protect the independence and future of our university. We have refused to let the provincial government’s interference reduce the competitiveness of Manitoba’s only research-intensive university,” said Orvie Dingwall, UMFA president.

“Because of the support from students, and the solidarity from supporters of public education, we have been able to reach a tentative agreement that prioritizes recruitment and retention.”

Details of the agreement will be made public at 11:30 p.m. tonight, pending the result of the ratification vote.