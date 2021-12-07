Manitoba Reports First Case of Omicron COVID-19 Variant

WINNIPEG — Manitoba is reporting its first case of the B.1.1.529 (omicron) COVID-19 variant in the province.

The individual recently travelled from one of the 10 federally advised countries and has experienced mild symptoms. Public health is conducting aggressive case and contact management.

“If additional public health risks are assessed and it is deemed necessary to protect the health of others, more information will be released,” the province said in a release.

Health officials say the new variants spread the same way as the original COVID-19 virus. They recommend Manitobans continue following public health orders, limit contact with others, focus on the fundamentals to limit the spread of COVID-19 (including variants) and protect themselves and those around them.