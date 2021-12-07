Ram Motorsports Spectacular Revving into Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Monster trucks, quads and high-flying motocross will rev into Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre early in the new year.

Ram Motorsports Spectacular will host three shows at the downtown arena from February 12-13, 2022.

The Monster Truck Challenge will feature seven of the world’s toughest monster trucks in a car crushing challenge with appearances by Train Wreck, Rockstar, Power Up, Identity Theft, Sabotage, California Kid, and Spitfire.

Quad riders will also be racing, with two teams of three riders each adding to the excitement when they speed around the track and fight it out to win the thrilling Battle Quad Challenge.

Showtimes are Saturday, February 12 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, February 13 at 2 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster for $25 plus fees. Kids 12 and under are $15 plus fees.