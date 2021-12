WINNIPEG — Officers aboard the Air 1 police helicopter spotted a fire in the city’s West End early Wednesday and notified firefighters.

Air 1 was in operation when the crew spotted a structure fire in the 800 block of Clifton Street.

Several explosions were seen coming from the garage at the rear of the single-family residence.

Police say numerous homes were evacuated nearby as a precaution.

The explosions were determined to be related to a vehicle fire in the garage. No injuries were reported.