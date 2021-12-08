178 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 7 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 69,113.

Seven additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Tuesday)

A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region, linked to an outbreak at Third Crossing Manor (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region (reported Tuesday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 90s from the Southern Health region linked to an outbreak at Salem Home personal care home (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 40s from the Southern Health region (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

Health officials say there are 1,638 active cases, 66,134 people have recovered, and 95 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 26 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,341.

271 new cases of the virus have been identified since Monday: 93 cases on Tuesday, Dec. 7; 178 cases today. This includes:

22 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

19 cases in the Northern health region

20 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

127 cases in the Southern Health region

82 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,875 laboratory tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,196,452.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.