RCMP Investigate Fire at Abandoned Church in RM of Alonsa

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fire that destroyed an abandoned church in the RM of Alonsa on Tuesday.

Officers from the Ste. Rose du Lac detachment and the Rorketon Fire Department responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. to find the structure fully engulfed in flames.

It’s believed that no one was inside at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at (204) 447-3082, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.