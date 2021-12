Two Arrested After Drugs, Weapons Seized on Manitoba First Nation

Two people from Bunibonibee Cree Nation are facing charges after RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in the community on Tuesday.

Officers from the Oxford House detachment seized 99 tablets of oxycodone, Canadian currency, two air rifles and an air pistol.

Two adults were arrested at the scene. A 30-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman will be facing charges.

Both were released to appear in court on February 11, 2022.

Oxford House RCMP continue to investigate.