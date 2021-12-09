News Talk Remains King in Winnipeg’s Radio Wars

WINNIPEG — The numbers are in and news talk reigns supreme on the dial for Winnipeg radio stations.

Numeris has released the Fall 2021 ratings book, which provides early Christmas gifts for CBC Radio One and 680 CJOB.

The two stations remained the top choices, respectively, followed by QX 104 and Bounce Radio 99.9 (formerly 99.9 BOB FM).

Bell Media’s 103.1 Virgin Radio (Bounce’s sister station) cracks the top five ahead of the city’s rock and AC genres, increasing its share from the spring.

The below data is for the 12+ demographic, with the Spring 2021 ratings in parentheses for comparison.

FALL 2021 RADIO RATINGS

CBC Radio One — 15.7 (16.7) 680 CJOB — 13.8 (12.0) QX 104 — 8.7 (9.1) Bounce Radio 99.9 (formerly 99.9 BOB FM) — 6.4 (6.6) 103.1 Virgin Radio — 5.4 (4.9) 92.1 CITI — 4.9 (4.8) Peggy @ 991 — 4.5 (3.9) Energy 106 — 4.1 (4.4) Power 97 — 4.1 (4.2) 94.3 Now! Radio (formerly 94-3 The Drive) — 4.1 (3.8) CBC Radio 2 — 4.0 (3.8) Hot 100.5 — 2.8 (2.5) KiSS 102.3 — 2.7 (3.7) Funny 1290 (formerly TSN 1290) — 0.8 (1.9)

(Editor’s note: we usually compare ratings for the previous time period one year ago, but due to the pandemic, Fall 2020 ratings weren’t reported).

Source: Numeris