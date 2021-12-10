198 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 4 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 198 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 69,507.

Four additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 50 from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 60s from Southern Health (reported Thursday)

A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

Health officials say there are 1,691 active cases, 66,471 people have recovered, and 87 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 27 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,345.

198 new cases were identified in Manitoba today. Of these, 116 are in individuals who were not fully vaccinated. This includes:

39 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

43 cases in the Northern health region

76 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

128 cases in the Southern Health region

115 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,390 laboratory tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,203,473.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

