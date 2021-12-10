Goldeyes Sign Pitcher Luis Ramirez

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed right-handed pitcher Luis Ramirez for the 2022 season.

The Fish inked the Dominican Republic native on Thursday, who was 7-3 with a 3.76 ERA in 46 relief appearances for two Arizona Diamondbacks’ affiliates, including the Double-A Southern League’s Mobile BayBears.

Ramirez, 29, finished with an ERA of 2.53 or lower in four consecutive seasons from 2012-15.

“I’m excited to add Luis,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “He throws strikes with all of his pitches, and can fill many roles on a staff.”

The Goldeyes now have two players under contract for the 2022 season.