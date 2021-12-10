Dump Truck Driver Charged After Vehicle Hits Skywalk

Winnipeg police have charged the driver of a dump truck after his vehicle’s bed struck a skywalk overpass.

The crash happened on November 16 in downtown Winnipeg near Canada Life Centre in the area of Donald Street and Portage Avenue.

Police say the truck was travelling southbound at around 12:15 a.m. when the collision occurred, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The impact also resulted in the truck becoming inoperable.

The crash disrupted traffic for approximately 48 hours and sent the driver to hospital. No other motorists or pedestrians were injured.

On Thursday, police issued four provincial offence notices to a 67-year-old Winnipeg man.