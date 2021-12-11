Home » News » Youths Charged After School Buses Damaged

Youths Charged After School Buses Damaged

December 11, 2021 8:20 AM | News


School Bus Vandalism - Portage la Prairie RCMP

Ten school buses were vandalized in Portage la Prairie on December 1, 2021. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Manitoba RCMP have arrested three youths after a number of vehicles were damaged in Portage la Prairie last week.

Officers received a report of a break and enter at a local school at around 4 a.m. on December 1. The suspects gained entry to the school but fled before police arrived.

Police determined 10 school buses were also damaged during the break-in, while multiple vehicles had their windows smashed in the northeast part of the city.

RCMP used a police dog to track the suspects to a local business, where they were all taken into custody.

The males, aged 12 and 13, each face 29 charges for breaching conditions, breaking and entering, and mischief.

RCMP continue to investigate.


