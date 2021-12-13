Police Investigating College Avenue Homicide

Winnipeg police are investigating an early morning homicide after a woman was found severely injured in the 500 block of College Avenue.

Police responded to a residence just before 1 a.m. Monday and located the victim. Officers began to administer emergency medical care before the victim was transported to hospital in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Flora Grey, 41, of Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).