152 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 8 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 152 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 69,979.

Eight additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 90s from the Southern Health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region (reported Monday)

Health officials say there are 1,700 active cases, 66,926 people have recovered, and 90 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 26 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,353.

As of 9:30 a.m. today, 478 new cases of the virus have been identified since Friday: 163 cases on Saturday, Dec. 11; 163 cases Sunday, Dec 12; and 152 cases today. This includes:

35 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

118 cases in the Northern health region

45 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

120 cases in the Southern Health region

160 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,510 laboratory tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,211,614.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.