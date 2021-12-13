Manitoba Extends Pandemic Paid Sick Leave Program

WINNIPEG — The provincial government is extending the Manitoba Pandemic Paid Sick Leave Program to help cover the costs of employee sick leave related to COVID-19.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding announced Monday the program will now run until March 31, 2022.

“To help protect all Manitobans and safely reopen our economy, it is imperative that workers get their COVID-19 vaccinations and stay home from work when feeling ill,” said Fielding.

“We are investing $5 million in the expansion of this program to give Manitobans further assurance that if they are sick, they can stay home without financial repercussions, while also providing employers with financial assistance to accommodate public health guidelines.”

The voluntary program was originally announced in May to provide eligible employers with up to $600 per employee for a maximum of five full days (40 hours) of COVID-19 related sick leave.

To date, the program has received approximately 4,250 employer applications representing 16,300 workers, totaling $5.2 million in benefits, with $275 as the average benefit per eligible worker.