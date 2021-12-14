Fire That Destroyed Bloodvein River Lodge Considered Arson

Manitoba RCMP are investigating an arson at Bloodvein River Lodge after the structure was completely destroyed by fire.

The lodge is located on an island along the Bloodvein River, south of Bloodvein First Nation, and is only accessible via snowmobile at this time of year.

A Bloodvein RCMP officer came across the fire at around 4:30 p.m. on December 12.

Police determined the lodge was vacant at the time and had been closed for the season.

Nobody was injured and the lodge was a total loss.

Police say the fire is considered suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloodvein RCMP at (204) 395-2311.