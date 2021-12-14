Province Provides $3M for Clan Mothers Healing Village

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is investing $3 million into Clan Mothers, a grassroots, Indigenous women-led organization to support the construction of a healing village.

Premier Heather Stefanson announced Tuesday the funding will provide supports for women who have been victims of multi-generational trauma, sexual violence, sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

“Clan Mothers Healing Village understands that healing and education must first begin within the heart, before the mind, while the current healing system seeks to heal the mind first,” said Elder Mae Louise Campbell, co-founder, Clan Mothers Healing Village.

“As sexual exploitation and trafficking continue to be social injustices experienced by Indigenous women, it is time for a change. The healing village, which will be located south of Victoria Beach, will use treatment models that incorporate Indigenous methodologies and we will revisit the long-standing Indigenous matrilineal model of healing”.

The first phase of the project included site inspections, land surveys and the building of ceremonial structures. The plan for the second phase is to break ground next spring, including construction of living quarters and kitchen areas.

Clan Mothers was founded in 2015 and is dedicated to solving systemic, multi-generational trauma in Indigenous communities.