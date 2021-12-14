Police Investigate Gunshots, Car Chase in Middlegate Neighbourhood

Winnipeg police say gunshots rang out on city streets and through a home last weekend.

At around 6:30 a.m. on December 11, police responded to a black SUV being chased and shot at by another vehicle in the area of St. Matthews Avenue and St. James Street.

Shortly after, residents of the Middlegate neighbourhood also reported hearing gunshots. After the shots were heard, they indicated that a black SUV had crashed.

Police arrived at Middlegate and located an abandoned black SUV with bullet holes still running. A nearby resident also reported to police that bullets had gone through their home.

No injuries were reported.

Police believe the incidents are related and ask anyone with information to call them at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).