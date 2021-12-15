206 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 4 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 206 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 70,340.
Four additional deaths were also reported:
- A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Tuesday)
- A man in his 60s from the Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Tuesday)
- A man in his 60s from the Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Wednesday)
- A man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Wednesday)
Health officials say there are 1,779 active cases, 67,204 people have recovered, and 88 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 26 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,357.
As of 9:30 a.m. today, 370 new cases of the virus have been identified since Monday: 164 cases on Tuesday, Dec. 14; and 206 cases today. This includes:
- 27 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region
- 41 cases in the Northern health region
- 42 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
- 109 cases in the Southern Health region
- 151 cases in the Winnipeg health region
3,171 laboratory tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,217,584.
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
