206 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 4 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 206 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 70,340.

Four additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 60s from the Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 60s from the Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Wednesday)

Health officials say there are 1,779 active cases, 67,204 people have recovered, and 88 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 26 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,357.

As of 9:30 a.m. today, 370 new cases of the virus have been identified since Monday: 164 cases on Tuesday, Dec. 14; and 206 cases today. This includes:

27 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

41 cases in the Northern health region

42 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

109 cases in the Southern Health region

151 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,171 laboratory tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,217,584.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.