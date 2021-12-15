Owner of Stolen Jeep Confronts Thieves, Threatened with Gun

WINNIPEG — The owner of a stolen Jeep was met with a gun being pointed at him while confronting the suspects who allegedly stole it, say Winnipeg police.

The Jeep Wrangler was stolen on Tuesday morning when it was parked in the 400 block of College Avenue.

The owner later spotted it that night in the back lane of the 500 block of Redwood Avenue.

When he confronted the suspects, a gun was pointed at him but no shots were fired. The victim wasn’t injured.

Police located the vehicle early Wednesday parked in the 500 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

No arrests have been made and officers continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).