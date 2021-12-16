Manito Ahbee Festival Moving to Red River Exhibition Park

WINNIPEG — The annual Manito Ahbee Festival is moving to Red River Exhibition Park in 2022.

Executive director Lisa Meeches says the Red River Exhibition Association invited them to host the 17th annual festival next year and beyond.

“Having the festival in downtown Winnipeg has been wonderful, but it is time to grow and include some outdoor events, more Indigenous games and activities, and to include camping space and more accessible parking,” Meeches said.

“We are also very happy that the new location allows us to partner with Peguis First Nation in offering some exciting events this year at nearby Assiniboia Downs. It’s shaping up to be a sensational gathering and we look forward to seeing everyone at this year’s festivities.”

Garth Rogerson, CEO of the Red River Exhibition Association, is equally as excited about the new partnership between the two organizations.

“The larger spaces at our facility will allow this world-class event to grow even bigger,” Rogerson said. “The Red River Exhibition Association is not only committed to celebrating Indigenous culture but also educating to foster a greater understanding as we journey together towards reconciliation.”

The Manito Ahbee Festival will run from May 18-23, 2022. For more information, visit manitoahbee.com.