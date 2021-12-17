239 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 3 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 239 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 70,785.

Three additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 30s from the Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 50 from the Northern health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Friday)

Health officials say there are 1,799 active cases, 67,626 people have recovered, and 84 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 24 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,360.

As of 9:30 a.m. today, 457 new cases of the virus have been identified since Wednesday: 218 cases on Thursday, Dec. 16; and 239 cases today. This includes:

27 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

50 cases in the Northern health region

57 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

107 cases in the Southern Health region

216 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,553 laboratory tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,224,739.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.