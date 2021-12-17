Manitoba Ramps Up COVID-19 Restrictions as Cases Soar

WINNIPEG — Manitoba is implementing tougher public health restrictions a week before Christmas as COVID-19 cases soar.

Effective Tuesday, December 21 at 12:01 a.m., private indoor gatherings will be reduced to the household plus 10 guests if everyone is vaccinated. For anyone who is unvaccinated, the limit is the household plus five guests. Children 12 and under are exempt in both cases.

The new restrictions also include:

Indoor and outdoor sporting and recreation capacity is reduced to 50 per cent for spectators, while games and practices can continue no tournaments will be permitted

Large group gatherings will be limited to 50 per cent capacity with proof of immunization

Gyms, movie theatres, museums and libraries are limited to 50 per cent capacity with proof of immunization required everywhere except librarie

Restaurants and licensed premises are limited to 50 per cent capacity and seated service only with a maximum of 10 people per table and proof of immunization require

Faith-based gatherings are limited to 50 per cent capacity with proof of vaccination, or 25 per cent capacity or a total of 25 people, whichever is lower, when proof of vaccination is not required

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Health Minister Audrey Gordon made the announcement late Friday afternoon.

Roussin said the new restrictions come ahead of impending community transmission with the Omicron variant.

He said it is frustrating to have to tell Manitobans ahead of the holiday season to significantly decrease the number of people they will be in contact with.

“We had an extremely disappointing holiday season last year and this one is disappointing as well.”

The new health orders will last for three weeks, expiring on January 11, 2022.

Manitoba reported the biggest jump in new daily cases since mid-June on Friday with 239. Two new cases of the Omicron variant in Manitoba were also detected, bringing the total to eight cases.

